Ind v Aus 2020: 'Good to be back in blue' - KL Rahul posts video of open nets session

The Indian cricket team is currently in Australia for a long tour featuring three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. Team India have got into practice mode since arriving Down Under, knowing very well that they will have their task cut out against the Aussies.

On Tuesday afternoon, Team India batsman KL Rahul posted a video of an open nets session from Sydney, New South Wales. In the video, Rahul is seen sharpening his batting skills against spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and a couple of Indian pace bowlers.

Good to be back in blue 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/cCo8UecBWg — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 17, 2020

‘Good to be back in blue,’ posted Rahul along with the Indian flag. KL Rahul has come to Australia on the back of a stupendous IPL 2020 for Kings XI Punjab. He rode on a hundred and five fifties to amass 670 in 14 games at a strike rate of 129.34 to win the Orange Cup even as KXIP failed to qualify for the play-offs.

KL Rahul rewarded for stellar IPL 2020 show

The superb run in IPL 2020 saw KL Rahul being appointed vice-captain for the limited-overs contests in Australia in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma. Besides, KL Rahul even won a Test recall on the basis of his exceptional performance in the T20 league that recently concluded in the UAE.

India are all set to begin their long tour of Australia with a three-match ODI series. The first game will be held at Sydney on November 27. The second match of the series will also be held at the same venue on November 29 followed by the final ODI at Manuka Oval, Canberra on December 2.

Australia enjoy a significant edge over India in ODIs. Out of 140 games, they have beaten India in 78 while the latter have won only 52. In Australia, India’s record is even worse -- they have suffered 36 losses while winning 13 from 51 matches.