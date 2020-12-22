IND V AUS 2020: 'Great admirer of his talent' - Dilip Doshi on Rohit Sharma

Former India spinner Dilip Doshi said he would like to see Rohit Sharma in the third and fourth Test match of the Australia series. India's limited-overs vice-captain has so far missed the Australian tour due to an injury he suffered during the IPL.

There was some controversy regarding his selection after he played the last few IPL games when it was understood that he wasn't fit enough to travel to Australia. Even India's captain Virat Kohli claimed there was plenty of confusion and uncertainty regarding the Rohit Sharma situation.

In a Facebook Live session with Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu, Dilip Doshi talked about Rohit Sharma's situation and said:

''The demands of a T20 game are very different. Therefore if management and physio felt that he could easily get through the T20 match, then he could play that.''

''For longer duration of games which is ODI especially for an arduous tour like an Australian tour, your fitness needs to be 100%. You could play a T20 match at 80% fitness as it requires just a few hours. So not being close to the situation and sources(regarding Sharma's exact fitness level) it would be unfair for me to comment. Sitting far away, it's not fair to say what was going on and whether he was fully fit or not.''

Dilip Doshi hoped that Rohit Sharma would show his class in Test cricket too.

''I would say I'm a great admirer of Rohit as a talent. I sincerely hope he translates that into Test cricket. I hope that he plays well and plays in the Third and fourth Test match.''

Will Rohit Sharma be ready for third and fourth Test against Australia?

Rohit Sharma is currently in Sydney in a two-bedroom apartment as he completes his 14-day quarantine period. The star batsman is unavailable for the second Test match starting from December 26.

But the Mumbai Indians sipper will be available for the third and fourth Tests. There are some concerns whether Rohit Sharma will have enough practice under his belt as, given the rise in COVID-19 cases in Sydney, he isn't allowed to train outdoors.