IND V AUS 2020: 'Had so many hard hits to the head'- Former Australia international doesn't want Will Pucovski to face Indian bowlers

Former Australia international Callum Ferguson said he is 'staggered' that Will Pucovski is in consideration for a Test debut this summer against India. Given the recurrence of Will Pucovski's concussion issues, Ferguson feels the Australian team management need to be more careful with him.

Speaking to ABC Grandstand, Ferguson said:

''I can’t see them playing Pucovski. To be honest, I’m staggered we’re still talking about it, He’s had so many hard hits to the head.''

“Glancing blows have been seeing him leave the field in the last two to three years where other players would have just taken the helmet off, looked at it and gone, ‘yeah nah, that’s fine’ and then put it back on and kept batting. I can’t believe we’re talking about bringing a young lad, who’s at 22, back into a Test side to face this Indian attack.” Callum Ferguson added.

Will Pucovski's concussion woes

Will Pucovski has been substituted out of Victoria's Sheffield Shield match in Melbourne with a concussion https://t.co/rEeLLi6flZ — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 4, 2018

Will Pucovski was in line to make his debut in the first Test in Adelaide against India. However, he took a nasty blow to the head while playing against India A and as a result, he had to be ruled out of the game after the blow to the head.

UPDATED | Pucovski felled by bouncer: Test plans in chaos. Cricket Australia: "Will experienced mild concussion symptoms but was able to leave the field unassisted." https://t.co/gyxfcYvrzH — The Age Sport (@theagesport) December 8, 2020

Pucovski has been concussed nine times in his career so far, and the ease with which is happening is concerning Callum Ferguson.

Australia have several injury issues at the top of the order as David Warner missed out on the first Test due to a groin issue. Australia went in with makeshift opener Matthew Wade and Joe Burns for the Adelaide Test.

They enjoyed mixed fortunes as after failing in the first innings; the duo set up a 70-run stand in the second innings which helped Australia chase the 90-run target with ease.