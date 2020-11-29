Ace Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to bowling for the first time in 14 months on Sunday during the second ODI vs Australia. This comes just a day after he said he is not going to rush his bowling comeback until he is 100 per cent match fit.

At a time when Indian fans were having a tough time watching their team being taken to the cleaners by the Australian batting unit, Hardik Pandya’s decision to take up the ball must have cheered them up.

Although the star striker underwent back surgery only in October last year, his lower-back troubles go as far back as the 2018 Asia Cup. In recent news, Pandya was known to be making changes to his bowling action.

As claimed by a Times of India report, Pandya was working to revamp his bowling action to gain strength to bowl in international matches as well as to preclude any further injury to his back.

As per sources: "It's a minor change. He is working on the counter rotation from his hip. He used to exert a lot in the delivery stride and that used to put a lot of stress on his back. This (remodeling) is why it is taking him so long to bowl in matches."

When India were being smashed to all corners of the park by the Australian batsman, and everthing looked haywire - Pandya came to the team's resce. Unsurprisingly, Pandya's bowling became a large topic of discussion and the Twitterati were all praise for the 27-year old all-rounder:

Best Tweets on Pandya bowling

Half fit Hardik Pandya would have got another wicket. Love him or hate him but you can't deny the fact that he's currently India's best all-rounder. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 29, 2020

Fans also took to twitter and lauded him for his commitment towards the game and his country.

Hardik Pandya and his commitment 💙💙💙 — Abhiramy (@rohitspullshot_) November 29, 2020

Thanks to hardik pandya else we would have been chasing 500 #INDvsAUS — desiHaiBhai (@heydesibro) November 29, 2020

The official handle of ICC too, had a bunch of praises for Pandya

✔️ He can bowl

✔️ He can bat

✔️ He can field

✔️ Looks like he can also read a newspaper during a match! 📰



Hardik Pandya, an all-rounder! pic.twitter.com/NilhEVX1XR — ICC (@ICC) November 29, 2020

After winning the toss and opting to bat in the 2nd ODI against India, Australia managed to put up a mammoth total of 389/4 in their quota of 50 overs.

Australia lead the 3-match ODI series 1-0 going into the 2nd ODI.