IND v AUS 2020, 1st ODI: 'Hardik is not ready to bowl at the moment and we'll have to accept that' - Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli stated in the post-match presentation after India's 66-run defeat to Australia that all-rounder Hardik Pandya still doesn't feel comfortable enough to bowl.

Centuries from Aaron Finch and Steve Smith propelled Australia to a mammoth 374/6, before Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa scalped 7 wickets to consign India to a demoralising loss.

India sorely missed a sixth bowling option in the 1st ODI and they could've used a few overs from Pandya, who hasn't bowled in a while now after undergoing back surgery. When asked about the same, captain Virat Kohli said:

"Well, we'll have to find out ways of getting a few overs from the few part-timers that we have in the side. Unfortunately, someone like Hardik (Pandya) is not ready to bowl at the moment and we'll have to accept that. We'll have to work around it and we don't really have any all-round options as such right now."

All-rounders are a big part of team balance: Virat Kohli

Australia v India - ODI Game 1

Virat Kohli continued by drawing parallels with the Aussies, who had Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Pat Cummins in the playing XI. The Kangaroos have a number of all-rounders - Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques and Cameron Green - on the bench as well.

"That is an area we have looked at, which is a very big part of any team balance. (Marcus) Stoinis and Glenn (Maxwell) do it for Australia."

Hardik Pandya, who was playing as a specialist batsman at No. 6, was the top-scorer with 90 for the Men in Blue. After coming in at 101/4, the Baroda man took the attack to the Aussies right from the outset and was particularly severe on the spinners. Unfortunately, with the required run rate mounting, he holed out in the deep off Zampa.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen if Virat Kohli makes any changes to the playing XI for the 2nd ODI, which is on Sunday at the same venue.