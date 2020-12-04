IND v AUS 2020: ‘Here I am only allowed to do it with a bat’ – Ravindra Jadeja on his iconic sword celebration

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently revealed that he first performed his trademark sword celebration after scoring a half-century during a Test match at Lord’s in 2014, and has continued doing so ever since.

Ravindra Jadeja recently brought out his ‘sword’ during India’s 13-run victory in the final ODI against Australia on Wednesday (December 2). After scoring a match-winning 66 not out off 50 balls, Jadeja told Sony Sports Network he impersonates warriors in a war.

“I think that was in 2014, first time I scored fifty at Lord’s. I did it for the first time, and from there onwards I have kept doing the same celebration. It is a kind of warrior celebration...Whenever you go in a war with a sword, you have to that thing with the sword. But here I am only allowed to do it with a bat,” Ravindra Jadeja quipped.

It was the same game that saw India win a Test match at Lord’s after 28 years. Ishant Sharma was adjudged Man of the Match after returning figures of 7 for 74 in the fourth innings, but the match was set up by a 99-run eighth-wicket partnership between Ravindra Jadeja (68 off 57) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (52 off 71) in the third innings.

‘Hardik and I were just looking to play till the end,’ says Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after accounting for Aaron Finch in the third ODI

Despite losing the ODI series 1-2, India went into the 3-match T20I series on the back of a morale-boosting win in the third ODI, thanks to the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya.

India was precariously placed on 152 for 5 at the end of 32 overs before Jadeja (66* off 50) and Pandya (92* off 76) forged a 150-run stand to power India to 302 for 5. Talking about the marathon partnership, Ravindra Jadeja said they were the last recognized pair and were thus motivated to bat till the end.

“Yeah, me and Hardik were thinking to play till the end. Because we knew after that we didn’t have a proper batsman who can finish the game till the end,” Jadeja explained.

Ravindra Jadeja was instrumental with the ball as well. Just as Aaron Finch was looking good and threatening to take the game away from the visitors’ grasp, the left-arm orthodox spinner snapped up the Aussie skipper for an 82-ball 75. He further added that the Canberra pitch aided spinners more than the one in Sydney.

“I think there is little bit for the spinners. There is a slow turn, you can say, compared to Sydney. I am happy to bowl on this wicket, yeah,” Jadeja, who produced a match-haul of 1 for 62, said.

Ravindra Jadeja ended the 3-match ODI series with 115 runs at an average of 57.50, two catches, and a solitary wicket. He will now look to continue his rich vein of form in the T20I series, starting on Friday.