Ind v Aus 2020: 'I had to fight back tears,' uncapped pacer Sean Abbott on his Test call-up

Australian fast bowler Sean Abbott has revealed that he had to fight back tears after discovering about his maiden international call-up for the Test series against India.

Abbott made a case for himself through some impressive performances in the ongoing Sheffield Shield tournament.

The 28-year-old has picked-up 14 scalps at an average of 17.92 this season and occupies the third spot among wicket-takers. He has also been admirable with the bat, scoring 261 runs in five innings.

The selectors have now rewarded these stellar performances with a call-up for national duty.

“I had to fight back tears there for a minute,” Sean Abbott told NCA NewsWire on Sunday about his national call-up.

However, Sean Abbott is not certain to make his debut in the series against India due to Australia's formidable bowling line-up which includes Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, James Pattinson and Michael Neser.

Having said that, Abbott's ability with the bat could be a factor that comes into consideration, and the pacer is willing to grab any opportunity that comes his way.

“I’d be happy to put my hand up for any spot that would come up. I’d take that opportunity with both hands. I probably see myself as more of a bowling opportunity as someone who can bat. But if there’s that opportunity to bat higher up the order and the selectors and (Tim Paine) think I can do that job, then I’m not even going to think twice when I’m walking out there,” Abbott said.

Sean Abbott may miss the Big Bash League season due to national duty

With the call-up to the Australian Test squad, Sean Abbott is set to miss the BBL season which coincides with the schedule of India’s tour to Australia.

Abbott, who plays for Sydney Sixers, conceded that he is happy to miss the season in pursuit of a Baggy Green. He believes that the Sixers have great depth in their squad and his absence may not really be felt.

“I’d certainly prefer to be in the place where I’m closer to hopefully playing for my country,” Abbott said.

“We’ve got some great depth at the Sixers, and I’m not too concerned that they’d be missing me too much,” he added.

The first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence on December 17 at Adelaide and will be a Day & Night encounter.

