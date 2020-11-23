I have not set any personal goals, but I'm looking forward to the tour of Australia: Shubman Gill

Young Indian batsman Shubman Gill is extremely excited for his first tour of Australia as a member of India's senior squad. After consistent performances in both domestic cricket as well as in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the 21-year-old has found himself in India's ODI and Test squads for the tour of Australia.

Shubman Gill will be coming into the Indian side on the back of a successful IPL 2020 season with the bat. In the 14 games that he played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Gill scored 440 runs and looked to be in good touch. He will be keen to replicate the same form for Team India if he gets a chance to play Down Under.

With the likes of Rohit Sharma rested for the limited-overs leg of the tour, and KL Rahul likely to bat in the middle-order in the ODIs, Gill senses a chance to feature in India's playing XI opening alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Although he has not set any personal goals for the tour, Gill is really excited about the prospect of representing his country.

"I am really looking forward to the tour of Australia because this is my first trip. As a kid growing up, I always watched the matches between India and Australia. I am really excited," said Shubman Gill in a video posted on KKR's official Twitter handle.

"I mean the fact that a lot of my friends are travelling with the team will be exciting. I have not really set any personal goals, but I am really looking forward to the tour," he added.

The Australia tour will consist of three ODIs, followed by three T20Is and the all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Although skipper Virat Kohli will be available for the white-ball series, he will head back to India after playing the first Test as he is awaiting the birth of his first child.

India were able to beat Australia 2-1 in the Test series Down Under back in the 2018-19 season, becoming the first Asian team to do so. However, facing the Aussies will be a tougher test for the Men in Blue this time around, especially in the absence of their talisman Kohli.