IND v AUS 2020: Ian Chappell feels Indian cricket team needs a 'huge squad of players' for future series inside bio-bubbles

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell has opined the Indian cricket team would need a massive group of players for their future series inside bio-bubbles. He explained the bubble fatigue could impact players if they stay inside the bio-secure environment for an extended period.

Talking to reporters in a conference call conducted by Ray Events, Ian Chappell spoke at length about bio-bubbles. He mentioned how a few English players skipped the Big Bash League because of bubble fatigue.

Jonny Bairstow has had to withdraw from the @BBL after being recalled by the ECB.



We wish @jbairstow21 well on his recall and England’s winter tours.#TeamGreen 💚 pic.twitter.com/JMsESEamjn — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) December 2, 2020

"I have never experienced anything like this, and I am not surprised some players have started to talk about bubble fatigue. We had a couple of England players who have already pulled out of the BBL for that reason," Chappel said.

The Indian cricket team stars entered the bio-bubbles for the first time in the United Arab Emirates for IPL 2020. After the IPL, they traveled to Australia, adding almost three months to their bio-bubble stay.

BCCI recently announced the Indian cricket team would host England for a lengthy tour in early 2021. Indian players will have to enter another bio-secure bubbles for that series.

Ian Chappell felt the core group of the Indian cricket team might face bubble fatigue soon. Hence, the Aussie suggested having a bigger squad.

"If you look at what India have got coming up, they are going to need a huge squad of players. I am sure the bubble fatigue is going to kick in so my sympathies with modern players having to do this," Chappell continued.

Indian cricket team stars to play non-stop cricket in the next few months

The Indian cricket team has a hectic schedule coming up. After the Australian tour, they will host England for five T20Is, three ODIs, and four Tests.

Subsequently, they will participate in IPL 2021, which will return to its original window. Since most Indian cricket team stars will be in non-stop action during 2021's first half, bio-bubble fatigue could develop.