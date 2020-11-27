IND v AUS 2020: ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on 27th November 

The ICC Cricket World Cup Super League got underway earlier this year with a series between England and Ireland. The Indian cricket team opened their campaign against Australia today. Unfortunately, the Men in Blue lost to the home side by 66 runs.

Australia won the toss and batted first at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch provided a magnificent start to the Aussies as the duo stitched an opening partnership of 156 runs. They were followed by Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, who dismantled the Indian bowling lineup as they added 67 runs off just 25 deliveries.

The Indian bowlers did manage to make a comeback in the final phase of the first innings. However, the Australian team set a target of 375 runs for the visitors. Mohammed Shami (3/59) was the only Indian bowler to have an economy rate of less than six.

Chasing an improbable 375 runs in the second innings, the Indian team got off to a flying start. Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan took the past 50 in no time, but Josh Hazlewood derailed the Indian innings by taking three quick wickets.

Hardik Pandya and Dhawan tried their best to save the day for Virat Kohli's team. However, India failed to win the game and ended with 308/8 in 50 overs.

Here's how the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings look after the first ODI between India and Australia.

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League updated points table

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Points Table (Updated)

After gaining ten points from their win against India, Australia have inched closer to England on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. Both Australia and England have 30 points now.

A win in the next match will help Australia take an unassailable lead in the series and also overtake the reigning world champions in the Super League points table. Meanwhile, India will aim to open their account in the next match.