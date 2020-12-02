IND v AUS 2020: ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table (updated) as on 2nd December

After suffering five losses on the trot in ODI cricket, India snapped their streak with a close 13-run victory over Australia at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja were the architects of the Men in Blue's win as their unbeaten partnership of 150 runs took their score past 300. The bowlers did a splendid job in the second half as India gained ten points on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table.

Skipper Virat Kohli won a crucial toss and elected to bat first. India did not get off to a great start, as Shikhar Dhawan lost his wicket for 16 and Shubman Gill joined him in the pavilion after ten overs. Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa then removed Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, as the visitors fell to 123/4.

Kohli brought up his second half-century of the series and fought hard against the Aussies. However, Josh Hazlewood scalped his wicket - once again - in the 32nd over. Ravindra Jadeja united forces with Hardik Pandya, and the two all-rounders dismantled the Australian bowling attack.

Both players registered 50+ scores as India finished with 302/5 on the board. Chasing 303, the home side lost Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith early. Captain Aaron Finch scored 75 runs off 82 balls, while all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hit a magnificent 38-ball 59.

Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, and Shardul Thakur did not allow the Aussies to run away with the contest. They scalped seven wickets in their 29.3 overs as India avoided an embarrassing clean sweep Down Under.

Here's a look at the updated ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after the IND v AUS 2020 ODI series.

ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Standings

Australia still hold the number one position on the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table

Despite losing the last ODI against India, Australia remains at the number one position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings. The Aussies have 40 points in six matches.

On the other hand, the Men in Blue are at the sixth position with nine points in three matches. They lost a point owing to their slow over-rate in the first ODI. Still, the fans can back Virat Kohli and co. to rise on the table as the tournament progresses.