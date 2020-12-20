IND v AUS 2020: 'If he's out of Indian team, there's no U-turn for him' - Pragyan Ojha wants India to give Wriddhiman Saha one more chance 

Reports have surfaced that Wriddhiman Saha may be dropped from the Indian eleven for the 2nd Test. Wriddhiman Saha's mediocre performances in Adelaide saw him waste two brilliant opportunities to cement his place in the side.

Many fans and pundits have opined that he should be replaced by the 23-year-old Rishabh Pant. The flamboyant batsman even scored a quick-fire century in the lead up to the Test series.

However, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha opined that Wriddhiman Saha deserves one more go in Melbourne. Saha, who is on the wrong side of his 30s, is considered the best wicketkeeper in India. Ojha believes that he might not be able to return to his side if dropped at this juncture.

"I was backing Rishabh Pant for the first Test because of his batting. It was Pink ball and I was thinking that if Rishabh plays, he will get you those crucial runs. But now you are talking about a 36-year-old guy (Saha). He has just played 1 Test and if he is out of this team, there is no U-turn for him, so you give him one more chance," Ojha told Sports Today.

Wriddhiman Saha is not like Prithvi Shaw, he's mentally present in the tournament - Pragyan Ojha

Ojha, who took 113 wickets in his career, opined that Prithvi Shaw is not mentally present in this tournament. He added that this is not the case with Wriddhiman Saha.

"If you look at Prithvi Shaw, he is totally out of this tournament, he is not there mentally. I don't find the same thing with Wriddhiman Saha. Yes, we got out for 36. But the most important thing is that you have to show your belief in senior players. I feel Wriddhi can do wonders. One game and you do so many changes, I think it will hurt further. I feel you should give him one more chance," Ojha said.

The second Test of four will commence at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on 26th December.

Stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane has a critical task ahead of him in only his 3rd chance in the saddle. The balance between backing under-fire players and giving opportunities to potential match-winners will decide India's squad, and perhaps the Test match as well.