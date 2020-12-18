IND v AUS 2020: India bowled out in under five overs on Day 2

All hopes for a 250-300 first innings total were blown away as India were bowled out for 244 in the first session.

The last five Indian batsmen, including Wriddhiman Saha and Ravichandran Ashwin, managed only 11 runs in 23 minutes. It took just 25 deliveries for the Australian pacers to clean them up.

Ashwin looked positive and controlled against the new ball towards the end of Day 1. However, he was caught behind on the third ball of the day off a fullish delivery from Pat Cummins.

Saha chased the new pink cherry wide outside off-stump off the very first ball of the afternoon. Tim Paine took a regulation catch, and Mitchell Starc had his first wicket of the day.

India's pacers, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, now joined hands at the crease. Yadav looked to do what he always does in these situations. He heaved one off Pat Cummins over long-on for four and attacked the next two deliveries but without any results.

In the next over, it turned out to be one shot too many as he flailed a good-length delivery miles up in the air. Matthew Wade completed a good catch inside the circle.

India's tail-enders need to bat for longer periods

The moment of the short Indian batting stint on the 2nd day was a boundary by Bumrah. Against Starc, the Indian fast bowler struck a cover drive with finesse to open his account.

However, his stay was cut short by his partner, Mohammed Shami, gloving a snorter to short-leg.

Poor performances from tail-enders have been common in India's Test history. Unlike their Australian counterparts, Indian bowlers tend to go with the 'hit big or go home' theory when exposed to difficult situations.

For India to have long-term success in Test cricket, the lower-order will need to support the batting line-up better.