The Indian cricket team has been fined 20 percent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first ODI against Australia at Sydney.

According to the playing conditions, teams are allowed 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete the quota of their bowling innings and maybe allowed some concession due to delays. India took 4 hours and six minutes to complete their bowling innings on Friday.

Match Referee David Boon found Virat Kohli’s side guilty of being one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” ICC stated in a statement.

Indian captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offense which meant that there was no formal hearing on the matter.

Steve Smith expresses disappointment at slow over-rate during India-Australia ODI

Australia did not fare better as far as over-rate goes during the first ODI against India. Australia batsman Steve Smith expressed disappointment and termed it as the longest 50 over match he was ever part of.

“It felt like it went all day. That was the longest 50 overs in the field I’ve ever had,” Steve Smith said.

ICC no longer issues demerit points to captains which puts them at a risk of suspension. Instead, match referees have now been given the power to fine entire teams for slow over rates.

The Indian team was also fined for slow over-rate in all the three ODIs against New Zealand earlier in 2020.

