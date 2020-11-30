IND v AUS 2020: 'India need Rohit Sharma if they need to score more than 350, especially in a run-chase' - Aakash Chopra

Former opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Team India is missing the services of Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the ODI series against Australia. He reasoned that the Mumbai Indians captain is capable of playing the substantial knocks, especially in pursuit of a massive target.

He made this observation while talking about India's run chase against Australia yesterday in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out that India could have chased down the 390-run target only if their top-order batsmen had fired.

"Such a huge run chase can only happen from the top and not from the backend of the innings. It is not possible to actually win this game when you are hoping that you will win this game even after losing three wickets at the top."

The renowned commentator added that such a massive run chase requires at least a couple of the top-order batsmen to deliver the goods. He stated that one of them needs to play the long innings and the other a blazing knock, something which did not happen for Team India.

"Such a thing is definitely not going to happen. Two of the top three need to fire and firing means that one of them scores almost a century or more than that and the other scores a quickfire 70-80. If either of them does not happen, then you cannot win the match."

Aakash Chopra observed that India got off to a decent start but the departure of Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal in quick succession, followed by that of Shreyas Iyer, put paid to their hopes.

"The start was not that bad, it was actually okay but then two wickets fell in quick succession and then Shreyas got out, what amazing fielding the Australians do, we saw Steve Smith flying."

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra on KL Rahul not being utilised effectively and India missing Rohit Sharma

KL Rahul is batting in the middle order for Team India

Aakash Chopra opined that Team India can get the best out of KL Rahul at the top of the order.

"KL Rahul is not batting at the correct position, which I have said earlier as well that he should be made to open."

However, the 43-year-old added that India should not make this change for just the last ODI as it would be unfair to both Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey.

"But they should not make him open now because there is no use, if you make him open now and make Mayank Agarwal sit out, then you will give only one match to Manish Pandey which will not be right for him. You will not be able to justice to Mayank Agarwal or Manish Pandey."

Aakash Chopra observed that India should not make any change in the batting personnel or their order for the final ODI against Australia.

Advertisement

"So, I feel in the batting they should neither change any players nor should they change their order. But it is true, that if you need to reach even nearby 390 runs, even entertain thoughts of winning, you had to strike at the top which did not happen."

The former KKR player stated that although Virat Kohli and KL Rahul might have given Team India a slim chance, it was always going to be a tall order with the premier Aussie bowlers having overs up their sleeve.

"Till the time Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were in the middle, there was an outside chance, we were all hoping against hope that we might be able to score 200 runs in 20 overs, but that happens in T20 and not here as Hazlewood, Starc and Cummins had 5 overs each left, which does not happen in T20."

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing that India missed the services of Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, especially while chasing a mammoth score.

"The Indian batting lineup left a lot to be desired in a sense that there were too many runs on the board. If Rohit Sharma had been there, we would have played in a bolder fashion but if he is not there, then there is a loss. If you need to score more than 350, then you need Rohit Sharma, especially in a run chase."

India successfully chased a target of 360 runs against Australia at Jaipur in 2013. Rohit Sharma (141* off 123 deliveries) and Virat Kohli (100* off 52 balls) were the chief architects of that win.

Advertisement

Without any doubt...remember when India chased down 358 and this man scored 141, Kohil 100 in 52 balls & Shikhar Dhawan 92. India won that game by 9 wickets wtih 6.3 overs left.#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS #TeamIndia

Shami 1st ODI Siraj KL Rahul

Maxwell Hardik Pandya https://t.co/M9JetmQx8r — Manish Bhatt (@manishbhatt01) November 27, 2020

Although the Indian team might have managed to chase such a target previously, it is unlikely to be the norm. So the team management might have to address the bowling issues primarily, as they lacked the potency on a batting-friendly surface.