IND v AUS 2020: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya reaches new milestone with half-century against Australia

All-rounder Hardik Pandya became the fastest Indian batsman to reach the milestone of 1,000 ODI runs with a counter-attacking fifty against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

He took only 857 balls to accomplish the feat, and is the fifth-fastest in the history of the game behind Andre Russell (767), Luke Ronchi (807), Shahid Afridi (834), and Corey Anderson (854).

Fewest balls taken to reach 1000 ODI runs:



🌴 Andre Russell ➜ 767

🇳🇿 Luke Ronchi ➜ 807

🇵🇰 Shahid Afridi ➜ 834

🇳🇿 Corey Anderson ➜ 854

🇮🇳 Hardik Pandya ➜ 857 👏



Hardik Pandya counter-attacks to perfection against Australia

Centuries from Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, which were accompanied by valuable contributions from Glenn Maxwell and David Warner, took Australia to an imposing 374/6 after they elected to bat first.

With India needing to pull off their highest-ever run-chase in order to register a win in the 1st ODI, Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan got off to a flier in the powerplay. Mitchell Starc was taken for 20 runs in the first over, and India were comfortably placed at 53/0 after 5.1 overs.

However, Josh Hazlewood sent back 3 of the top 4 - Agarwal, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer - within the first 10 overs. KL Rahul fell to Adam Zampa soon after, bringing Hardik Pandya to the crease with the team on 101/4 after 13.3 overs.

Hardik Pandya took the attack to the opposition immediately, hitting Zampa and Maxwell for two sixes each en route to a fifty off just 31 balls. In the process, he became the fastest Indian to reach the milestone of 1,000 runs in ODI cricket.

Hardik Pandya also became the 12th Indian and the 62nd player overall to manage the all-round combination of 1000 ODI runs and 50 ODI wickets. At the time of writing, he is batting on 75 off 58 balls, and has hit 6 fours apart from 4 sixes.

Shikhar Dhawan is at the other end on 59 off 68, and India need 167 runs from the final 20 overs.