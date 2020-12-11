IND v AUS 2020: Indian players form 'guard of honor' in dressing room for Jasprit Bumrah after half-century v Australia A [Watch]

The Indian cricket team is currently playing a day/night first-class match against Australia 'A' at the Sydney Cricket Ground. While the visitors had Test specialists like Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, and Wriddhiman Saha in their lineup, number ten batsman Jasprit Bumrah top-scored for the team with an unbeaten 55*.

The right-arm fast bowler registered his first half-century in professional cricket. His 55 runs helped the Indian cricket team reach close to the 200-run mark. To mark this memorable moment for Jasprit Bumrah, his teammates offered him a guard of honor upon his return to the dressing room.

Here is the clip of what happened in the Indian dressing room after the first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj stitched a 71-run partnership for the tenth wicket

Indian cricket fans have rarely seen their team's tenth wicket partnership be the best of the innings.

However, in the pink-ball practice match against Australia 'A', Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj had the innings' most significant partnership. The two fast bowlers added 71 runs for the tenth wicket, taking the team's total from 123/9 to 194.

Meanwhile, Indian bowlers have made a fantastic start with the ball. Mohammed Shami has dismissed Marcus Harris, Ben McDermott, and Sean Abbott, while Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj have also picked up one wicket each.

Although the Indian batsmen could not impress in the first innings, Jasprit Bumrah and co. have ensured that Australia 'A' do not gain the upper hand in the contest.

Skipper Alex Carey is currently batting in the middle with Jack Wildermuth. All-rounder Wildermuth had taken three wickets in the first innings. It will be interesting to see if he could perform well with the bat.

