IND v AUS 2020: 'It's about time Jasprit delivers' — KL Rahul confident that Bumrah will return to form soon

KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah celebrate a wicket during the Cricket World Cup 2019
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 29 Nov 2020, 21:36 IST
News
The Indian cricket team's vice-captain KL Rahul is optimistic that the team's primary fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will return to form and pick up wickets for the nation soon.

After India's loss in the 2nd ODI against Australia, KL Rahul spoke at length about the visitors' shortcomings in the bowling department. The wicket-keeper batsman felt that the bowlers were not quick enough to adapt to conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah struggled to trouble the New Zealand batsmen during India's previous overseas tour, and the same has happened in the ongoing series against Australia. Talking about Bumrah's recent performances in 50-overs cricket, KL Rahul said:

"We all know Jasprit is very fiery and competitive on the field. He means a lot to this setup. We know the value of Jasprit. It's about time that a champion player comes back and delivers and gets wickets for us."

The Karnataka-based player added that the pitches in New Zealand and Australia favored batsmen. Thus, in his view, the bowlers are less successful while playing there.

The mood in the camp is still very positive: KL Rahul

KL Rahul further talked about the mood in the Indian camp after losing the 3-match ODI series. The Kings XI Punjab skipper said that the Indian team was doing many things right in the planning stage, but their execution was lacking.

"The mood in the camp is still very positive. Sometimes, as a team you can learn to accept that the opposition played better cricket. It's home conditions for them. Quite honestly, we played 50-over cricket after a long, long time," he continued.

Lastly, Rahul stated that the return of the live audience and the windy conditions also played a role in the Indian team's decline.

Published 29 Nov 2020, 21:36 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Jasprit Bumrah
