IND v AUS 2020: 'It will be nice if he gets injured for a long time' KL Rahul jokes about David Warner's injury

Indian wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul played a fantastic knock in the 2nd ODI against Australia. Unfortunately, his half-century could not guide the Indian cricket team to a win, as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series.

While the Australian side has performed brilliantly in the two ODIs so far, they will be worried about David Warner before the third ODI fixture. The left-handed batsman picked up a groin injury during the previous game at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Shikhar Dhawan pushed Josh Hazlewood's full delivery towards the straight boundary, where Warner made a superb effort to stop it. The Indian batsmen took only one run, but the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain was injured and did not continue.

Aaron Finch stated during the post-match presentation ceremony that his opening partner may skip the upcoming fixture at the Manuka Oval. KL Rahul was asked about Warner's injury in the press conference to which the Indian vice-captain gave a light-hearted reply.

"It will be nice if he gets injured for a long time. I would not wish that for any player but he is their main batsman, it will be good for our team," KL Rahul answered.

David Warner's incredible form has worried KL Rahul and the rest of the Indian team

Opening batsman David Warner has not registered a century in this series, but he has made a couple of vital contributions at the top of the order. The southpaw scored 69 runs in the first ODI and followed it up with a 77-ball 83 in the second one-dayer.

His opening partnerships with Aaron Finch have troubled the Indian bowler and KL Rahul joked that the Indian team would be happy if Warner misses more matches on this tour.