IND v AUS 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja mimic each others' bowling actions in the nets [Watch]

The Indian cricket team will return to action this Friday as they square off against Australia in the first One-Day International (ODI) at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Men in Blue reached Australia a couple of weeks ago and are currently practicing ahead of the high-profile series. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were spotted having some fun in the nets earlier today.

In a video shared by the Indian cricket team on Instagram, the Gujarati duo could be seen mimicking each other's bowling action.

Jasprit Bumrah has a unique action for a fast bowler, and it seems like some of his teammates enjoy bowling in his style. During the 2019 Cricket World Cup, skipper Virat Kohli was also trying to imitate the Ahmedabad-based pacer.

Meanwhile, Bumrah was also trying different actions in the Mumbai Indians camp's training nets ahead of IPL 2020. Looking at the clip on Instagram, the cricket universe can say that Bumrah has closely noted Ravindra Jadeja's classic left-arm orthodox bowling action.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have magnificent records in Australia

Both Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja have been brilliant for the Indian cricket team in all three formats. The two stalwarts had a magnificent IPL 2020 campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

While Bumrah missed out on his maiden Purple Cap award by a whisker, Jadeja was one of the best players for the Chennai Super Kings.

Bumrah and Jadeja will be key to India's success in the upcoming Australian tour. While the right-arm quick from Gujarat took 21 wickets in the previous Test series against the Aussies, Jadeja has scored 90 runs and taken seven wickets in the two Tests he has played Down Under.

Advertisement

The two players will don the Indian jersey after a long time this Friday in Sydney.