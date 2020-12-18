The first session of Day Two of the Adelaide Test was all about India living up to their reputation. While the lower-order didn’t surprise with their inability to hang around, the pace attack lived up to theirs by removing the Australian openers before the dinner break.

India’s catching of late has disappointed and had that been better Australia would have lost another wicket. Australia broke for dinner at 35 for two with Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne at the crease, trailing by 209 runs.

Starting the day at 233 for six, India pinned their hopes on a possible 300. Pat Cummins bowled a beauty to test Ravichandran Ashwin’s technique outside off-stump, sending him back in the day’s first over.

Wriddhiman Saha perished in the next over, throwing his hands unnecessarily at a ball outside off-stump, gifting Mitchell Starc his third wicket.

The Indian innings lasted just 25 balls on the second morning as they folded for 244, managing only 56 since Virat Kohli’s departure. India were 188 for three before their captain was run out after a horrible mix-up.

Matthew Wade walked out to open for the first time in first-class cricket alongside the horrendously out-of-form Joe Burns. Australia’s new opening pair made a cautious start against the Indian pacemen, who chose to bowl short rather than attacking the stumps. In fact, in the first eight overs, Jasprit Bumrah bowled one ball at the stumps, and when he did, he reaped the rewards.

Both Wade and Burns fell leg before to Bumrah. Australia reviewed both the decisions, but they were ruled to go with the umpire's call.

Labuschagne lived dangerously during his stay at the crease. Bumrah almost had him on the third ball when an outside edge took the ball between the slip and keeper, going for a boundary.

In the penultimate over before the dinner break, Bumrah dropped a sitter at fine-leg after Labuschagne had top-edged a well-directed bouncer from Mohammed Shami.

Brief scores

India 244 (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Virat Kohli 74, Ajinkya Rahane 42; Mitchell Starc 4 for 53, Pat Cummins 3 for 48) lead Australia 35 for 2 (Marnus Labuschagne 16*; Jaspirt Bumrah 2 for 8) by 209 runs