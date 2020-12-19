Australian opener Joe Burns hugged his coach Justin Langer tightly after guiding Australia to a victory. The image has captured the hearts of the cricket fraternity and the internet. Burns, who was woefully short of runs ahead of the Adelaide Test against India, finished the game with a six over fine-leg, which also brought up his fifty.

Joe Burns credited the Australian coach, Justin Langer, and the selectors for having patience with him.

“It feels bloody nice,” Burns told Fox after the Test. “Obviously the build-up I didn’t get many runs, so I just wanted to keep fighting hard and make people proud. It’s a really nice moment to be walking off with a win for Australia.”

“To be honest, I’ve been trying to keep it as simple as possible. I know if I do the basics well, I make runs. JL has been fantastic; obviously, the selectors sticking with me helps. You get out here, and you get in a contest and open the batting for Australia. It’s very easy to get motivated and focus on the job at hand, especially against such great opposition,” added Burns

The 31-year-old Queensland opener struck an unbeaten 51 off 63 balls in the second innings.

'Few beers might numb the sore forearm': Joe Burns

Joe Burns was struck on his forearm during the second innings of the Adelaide Test.

During the second innings, Burns faced some chin-music from the Indian pacers and coped with a blow on his forearm which required some medical attention.

“It’s pretty sore. Might numb it with a few beers tonight,” Burns joked after guiding Australia to one of their most memorable wins in recent history.

Burns was under fire to retain his place in the Australian line-up after managing just 62 runs from nine innings in First-Class cricket this season. Injuries to David Warner and Will Puckovski made Burns a contender to open the innings.

Coach Justin Langer and captain Tim Paine backed him against the odds, and Joe Burns repaid the faith with scores of 8 and 51 not out in Australia’s eight-wicket win in the Adelaide Test.

The first game of the Test series saw India being bowled out for 36, their lowest-ever Test total.