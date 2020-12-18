Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

IND v AUS 2020: Joe Burns had every right to be aggrieved - Aakash Chopra unhappy with 'Umpire's Call' in DRS

Joe Burns lost his wicket to Jasprit Bumrah in the 17th over.
Joe Burns lost his wicket to Jasprit Bumrah in the 17th over.
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 18 Dec 2020, 15:42 IST
News
Advertisement

Joe Burns' disappointing form continued at the Adelaide Oval as he departed to the pavilion after scoring eight runs. Burns toiled for 40 deliveries in the middle before an unlucky dismissal.

The Aussies asked for a review only to learn that the ball had just kissed the leg-stump. Since the on-field umpire declared Burns out, the original decision stood. Former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra gave his views on that DRS and told ESPNCricinfo:

"I was not watching that in real-time. So, I walked into the room, and I saw, 'Okay, there is a DRS.' The only thing I wanted to know was whether umpire had given him out or not out because it was certain that it was going to be the Umpire's Call."

Giving his opinion on whether the 'Umpire's Call' should be a factor in the DRS, Chopra continued:

"Now that Umpire's Call, it is a bit of a whim, actually. I don't like that. You have to decide whether it is out or not out. If it is clipping less than 50%, it is not out. That's it. Period. Burns has every right to be aggrieved."

Aakash Chopra feels that if the on-field umpire had given the decision in Joe Burns' favor, the batsman would have been happy with the DRS Umpire's Call.

How Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Joe Burns in the pink-ball Test

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an excellent first spell at the Adelaide Oval. On the final ball of the 17th over in the Australian innings, Bumrah fired a leg-stump line yorker towards Joe Burns. The delivery hit him on the pads, and the on-field umpire raised his finger.

Advertisement

The Aussies soon reviewed the decision. The ball had pitched in line; even the impact was in line. It seemed like the delivery would miss the leg-stump. However, it trimmed the leg-stump by the barest of margins.

Ultimately, the third umpire could not reverse the decision as the Umpire's Call stood. Joe Burns was visibly disappointed with this development.

Published 18 Dec 2020, 15:42 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Joe Burns Aakash Chopra
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी