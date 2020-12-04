Just the start we wanted: Indian cricket team react after winning the Canberra T20I

After winning the Canberra ODI on Wednesday, the Indian cricket team kicked off the 3-match T20I series in style with a fantastic win at the Manuka Oval. Ravindra Jadeja and his concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal were the architects of India's victory, while KL Rahul and T Natarajan also played their roles in the team's victory.

Electing to field first, Australia got off to a fine start as Mitchell Starc dismissed Shikhar Dhawan. Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli lost his wicket to Australia's rising star Mitchell Swepson, and then Moises Henriques' triple strike put the visitors on the backfoot.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja saved the day for the Indian cricket team with his terrific cameo of 44 runs. The southpaw destroyed the Aussie bowling attack in the last three overs. Washington Sundar backed him up to perfection as the Indian cricket team set a target of 162 runs for the hosts.

T Natarajan shone on his T20I debut, scalping three wickets in four overs. Concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal turned the game in the Indian cricket team's favor by breaking the opening partnership between D'Arcy Short and Aaron Finch before sending Steve Smith back to the stands.

In the second half of the innings, Chahal picked up Matthew Wade's wicket as the Indian cricket team looked to finish the game. Deepak Chahar delivered the final blow to the Australians by trapping Henriques in front of the stumps. It was a great team effort from the Men in Blue as they took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match T20I series.

Yuzvendra Chahal won the Man of the Match award for his game-changing spell. Here's how the Indian cricket team celebrated their win on social media.

Indian cricket team delighted after 11-run win against Australia in first T20I of series

Advertisement