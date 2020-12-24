Australia head coach Justin Langer is hopeful of star batsman David Warner regaining fitness in time for the third Test scheduled to commence on January 7.

Langer revealed that Warner batted well in the nets on Wednesday, moving around without much trouble.

David Warner had picked up a groin injury during the limited-overs leg of India’s tour Down Under. This injury has kept him out of the first two Tests between India and Australia.

Cricket Australia had stated on Wednesday that the southpaw will join the squad ahead of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. However, Justin Langer wants David Warner to regain full fitness before he enters the ground.

“I am very hopeful, he (David Warner) batted really well in the nets yesterday. He is moving well and as enthusiastic as ever. He has got so much energy and passion for the game. And for the last week or so he is doing everything possible to get back onto the ground,” Langer told ANI.

Langer added that the 34-year-old is still having a bit of trouble when he starts running full tilt. He said that the management and medical staff were continuously monitoring Warner's progress.

“Fingers crossed he has slight trouble when he starts running at full speed. When he gets back that confidence, of course, he will be back in the team. We are monitoring him regularly and just fingers crossed if he gets back and everyone loves watching him play cricket, so it’s also for the entertainment of the fans,” Langer said.

David Warner has returned to the nets but the 34-year-old is making slow progress getting back to full speed...@martinsmith9994 | #AUSvINDhttps://t.co/UuVuajZbWx — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 24, 2020

Matthew Wade had replaced the injured David Warner in the first Test

Veteran Tasmanian Matthew Wade paired up with Joe Burns at the top of the order for Australia in the first Test against India. In his first-ever stint as opener in the longer format, Wade scored 8 and 33 in his two innings.

With Justin Langer hinting that Australia will be going unchanged into the second Test, Wade is all set to retain his position for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

However, Matthew Wade will have to make way for Warner should he regain fitness in time for the third Test in Sydney.

