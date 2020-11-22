IND v AUS 2020: Harbhajan Singh backs KL Rahul to fill Virat Kohli's slot in Test batting order following the latter's departure

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has opined that KL Rahul should take Virat Kohli's spot in the Test team after the skipper leaves Australia on paternity leave.

The 2011 World Cup winner felt no need to alter the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal.

During his appearance on India Today's show Inspiration, Harbhajan Singh talked about the alterations that the Indian team would have to make after Virat Kohli returns home.

The right-handed batsman will only play the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval and miss the remaining three Tests versus the Aussies.

Although the Indian team has a stellar lineup, Virat Kohli's absence will leave a massive hole in the batting department as he has an excellent record Down Under. However, Harbhajan Singh believes KL Rahul could replace Kohli at number four.

"I would not change the opening combination, Rohit Sharma should open in Australia and KL Rahul can fill that slot for Virat Kohli. Rahul is too good a player to bat at No. 3, 4, or even open. It will not make a huge difference if he bats at No. 3 or opens because he is a quality player," the 40-year-old said.

KL Rahul has majorly played as an opening batsman in Tests

While KL Rahul has been in sublime touch in the limited-overs format, the right-handed batsman does not have a remarkable record in Tests while batting in the middle order. He has batted at number 3 five times in his Test career, scoring just 88 runs at a paltry average of 17.60.

Besides, he has never batted at number four in the Indian Test team. Thus, if the team management decides to use him at that position, it will prove to be a stiff challenge for KL Rahul to score runs against the mighty Australian bowlers.