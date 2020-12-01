IND v AUS 2020: Langer jokes he will not have selection headache if David Warner misses the first Test

Australian Head Coach Justin Langer seemed to be in a good mood after his team took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series against the Indian cricket team.

It wasn't all sunshine and rainbows, however, as opening batsman David Warner suffered a groin injury in the previous game, ruling him out of the next four games on the tour.

Talking to SEN's Sportsday WA on Monday (November 30), Justin Langer joked that if David Warner missed the first Test, he would not have to make the hard decision of leaving Will Pucovski out of the playing XI.

Currently, three Aussie batsmen are in contention for the two openers' slots in the playing XI. Apart from Pucovski and Warner, Joe Burns is another opening option available for the home side. If Warner is ruled out of the pink-ball Test, Burns and Pucovski will get to open the innings.

Talking about the scenario, Langer joked:

"It takes a bit of pressure off, doesn't it? No wonder I'm a bit more relaxed. We've won a few games and I don't have to worry about who we're going to pick for the Test side."

Justin Langer added that selecting the best XI was the most challenging part of his job. He stated that the two warm-up matches would help the team management make the final call.

David Warner has an excellent Test record against the Indian cricket team

In the same interview, Justin Langer gave an update on David Warner's injury and said that the Sunrisers Hyderabad star had strained his abductor. The Australian coach described the injury as a 'gunshot' to Warner's groin.

Since the injury is severe, Warner will miss the upcoming ODI at the Manuka Oval and also the subsequent T20I series. It will be a massive loss for the home team if the southpaw misses the ICC World Test Championship series because Warner has enjoyed playing red-ball cricket against India.

The 34-year-old has played 16 Tests versus the Virat Kohli-led outfit, aggregating 1,081 runs, including four centuries and three half-centuries. The 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will get underway on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.