IND V AUS 2020: 'Last time I saw that would've been under-12s' - Former Australia bowler on India's performance

India recorded its lowest total in Test history as they surrendered for 36 runs on the third day of the Adelaide Test to give Australia a comfortable eight-wicket win. Former Australian seamer Damien Fleming felt he had never seen an international team come up with such an abject batting performance.

Fleming was at a loss for words while describing what happened on Day-3 of the Adelaide Test. The fast bowler said:

''I see it, I see 36, but I don’t believe it. It’s insane. The last time I saw that would have been under-12s.''

Fleming says Australia didn't bowl a bad ball in the second innings against India

On asked whether the pitch had demons in it for batsmen, Fleming said:

''It wasn’t excessive. But they(Australia) didn’t bowl a bad ball. And India’s bowlers could rightly feel like ‘what have we done?’ I wouldn’t have wanted to see Australia chasing 180 on that.” Damien Fleming added.

At the start of Day 3, many felt India were in the driver's seat as they had a handy 53 run-lead from the first innings. However, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood had other ideas as they ran through the Indian batting line-up.

None of the Indian batsmen managed to reach double figures and Mayank Agarwal top scored with 9. In the process, India went on to create some unwanted records, including their lowest Test total.

36 all out is India's lowest ever total in Test cricket and the joint 5th lowest in Test history #AUSvIND #Cricket pic.twitter.com/kyO2EivWP9 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 19, 2020

Josh Hazlewood said the plan was to come hard at the Indians from ball one in the first session of the third day. However, even he was pinching himself on how the Test match was wrapped up so soon.

India's confidence will be at rock bottom after a defeat like that, and they will have to play catch up for the rest of the Test series.