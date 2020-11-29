IND v AUS 2020: Marriage proposal in the SCG crowd during the match wins hearts [Watch]

The second IND v AUS 2020 ODI is currently underway at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The home side has dominated the Men in Blue so far as Steve Smith's century powered Australia to a mammoth score of 389/4 in the first innings. Chasing 390 at the SCG, the visitors lost their opening batsmen early.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer stabilized the innings as they built a solid 97-run partnership for the third wicket. During the partnership, there was a moment when an Indian fan proposed to an Australian fan in the stands. She accepted the proposal as the commentators and the players enjoyed a light-hearted moment at the SCG.

SHE SAID YES ‼️ 💍



📺 Watch Game 2 of the #AUSvIND ODI Series Ch 501 or 💻 Stream on Kayo: https://t.co/bb9h0qf37c

📝 Live Blog: https://t.co/cF1qvdQReT

📱Match Centre: https://t.co/IKhEAApS6r pic.twitter.com/T4yjr9YDd0 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) November 29, 2020

It is pertinent to note that there have been many such occasions where sports fans preferred to propose for marriage at stadiums. But this is most probably the first such instance after the COVID-19 break.

Can the Indian cricket team chase down 390 runs at SCG?

The pitch at the SCG has been fantastic for batting. Both teams managed to touch the 300-run mark in the first ODI. Earlier today, the quartet of Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Glenn Maxwell blew away the Indian bowling lineup on their way to a mammoth total. Even Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with a half-century.

Hardik Pandya was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he returned with figures of 1/24 in four overs. Besides, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami also scalped a wicket each. The Indian team got off to a decent start at the SCG with skipper Virat Kohli breaching the 50-run mark.

With KL Rahul and Kohli out in the middle, the Indian still harbour hopes of a turnaround victory for their team. You can follow the live scorecard of IND v AUS 2020 second ODI right here.