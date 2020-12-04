IND v AUS 2020: Mitchell Swepson age, cricket stats and other details

The Indian cricket team is playing its first T20 international match in ten months and the visitors have not got off to the best start in Canberra. Mitchell Starc cleaned up Shikhar Dhawan in the third over, while Mitchell Swepson sent skipper Virat Kohli back to the pavilion before he could touch double digits.

Mitchell Swepson did not play in the ODI series against the Men in Blue. However, the upcoming leg spinner picked up a massive wicket in the first T20I match. Not many fans would know that Swepson had played a T20I for the Australian team back in 2018 against England.

After some impressive domestic cricket performances, Mitchell Swepson earned his maiden T20I cap at Edgbaston in June 2018. He was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors with figures of 2/37 in four overs.

Notably, Swepson dismissed Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan in the first innings. Still, the team management did not give him another opportunity to showcase his talent at the international level until today. It took him more than two years to don the Australian jersey again, but Swepson has made an immediate impact.

Here are some exciting things that you need to know about Australia's leg-break bowler.

Mitchell Swepson age

Mitchell Swepson was born on October 4, 1993. The right-arm leggie is 27 years and 61 days old.

Mitchell Swepson cricket stats and other details

As mentioned before, Mitchell Swepson has played one T20I match before. Speaking of his domestic cricket numbers, Swepson has played 45 first-class games, scalping 138 wickets and aggregating 637 runs for Queensland.

He represents Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. The 27-year-old has taken 41 wickets in 44 T20s, with his economy rate being 7.69. Swepson had been a part of the Australian squad that toured India in 2017. Also, the team management called him up for the SCG Test versus New Zealand earlier this year. He is yet to make his Test debut though.