IND v AUS 2020: Mohammed Shami finishes as the most successful Indian ODI bowler for the second consecutive year

Ace India fast bowler Mohammed Shami missed the final ODI match against Australia in Canberra. Still, he topped the Indian bowlers' leaderboard in 2020, with 12 wickets to his name in six games.

It is pertinent to note that none of the other Indian players could take more than seven wickets in ODI cricket this year. But Mohammed Shami led the Indian fast bowling attack to perfection in the series against New Zealand and Australia.

The 30-year-old pacer struggled with his line and length early in his career. However, he has improved a lot in the last few years, especially after beginning to work hard on his fitness levels.

Talking about his ODI performances this year, Mohammed Shami took four wickets in the two games he played in Australia recently.

In the home series against the Aussies earlier this year, Shami finished with seven wickets in three matches. While in the solitary ODI game he got to play against New Zealand, the Kings XI Punjab star took James Neesham's wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shardul Thakur attained the second position with seven ODI wickets each for the Indian cricket team.

Mohammed Shami has been unstoppable in 50-overs cricket since 2019

While there were relatively fewer ODI matches in the 2020 calendar year, Mohammed Shami had topped the bowlers' leaderboard in 2019 as well.

The former Delhi Capitals speedster had taken 42 wickets in 21 one-day international games last year.

Shami even took a hat-trick against Afghanistan in the Cricket World Cup. Since the Indian cricket team will play seven more games on the current Australian tour, the team management rested Shami for the final one-dayer.

Even Navdeep Saini did not feature in the lineup.

Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan received a chance to showcase their talent and the two upcoming stars grabbed the opportunity with both hands, taking five wickets in their 20 overs.

India will play their next ODI series at home against World Champions England.