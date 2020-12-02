IND v AUS 2020: 'Need to improve the body language in the field and the bowling as well' - Virat Kohli sets expectations ahead of 3rd ODI

With the ODI series against Australia lost, India are playing for pride in the third and final match at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Speaking after winning the toss, Team India captain Virat Kohli opened up on his expectations from the team in the dead rubber.

“Need to improve the body language in the field and the bowling as well. It's (loss) a result of us not being consistent in the last two games,” Virat Kohli admitted.

On his decision to bat first, Virat Kohli explained, “Looks a nice wicket and the last time we played here it was a really good wicket to bat on. Want to bat well and put the opposition under pressure.”

Going to try a few things tonight and see how it goes: Virat Kohli

Team India have made a few changes to the team for the third and final ODI. Left-arm pacer T. Natarajan, who impressed with his yorkers for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, has been handed his international debut.

Further, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav also all get a game. Mayank Agarwal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal have been left out of the playing XI.

Explaining the plethora of changes, Virat Kohli stated, “We are gonna try a few things tonight and see how it goes.”

Australia have also made a few changes in the squad for the third ODI. Aussie skipper Aaron Finch also mentioned that Mitchell Starc had been ruled out with a back niggle.

Young all-rounder Cameron Green makes his ODI debut while Sean Abbott and Ashton Agar also get a game. Apart from Starc, David Warner and Pat Cummins are missing from the XI that featured in the first two games.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood