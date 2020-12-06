ICC Chairman and India's most accomplished spinner, Anil Kumble, has weighed on the concussion substitute saga that unfolded in the first T20I on Friday.

Ravindra Jadeja was substituted in the second innings of the match by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Jadeja reportedly suffered a concussion in the last over of the innings. He scored an unbeaten 44 and Chahal took 3 critical wickets as India sealed the victory by 11 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja had also suffered a hamstring strain before getting hit on the helmet by Starc. And that substitution sparked a small controversy about a loophole in the ICC's concussion rule.

Anil Kumble defends India

Anil Kumble defended India on the points of contention singled out by many in the media and cricket fraternity.

Yes, I mentioned delayed concussion on air. We saw that with Liton Das in Kolkata. There, the physio came out, the protocol was implemented but the symptoms appeared an over or two later https://t.co/k4oWjbhsU5 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 4, 2020

First of these was the question on why Jadeja didn't ask for the team's physio or medic during his innings to check for a concussion. Anil Kumble said that it was the umpires' responsibility to ask for the physio and then explained why that might not have happened.

"It is for the umpires to stop the game and call for a physio. That did not happen perhaps because Jadeja ran for the single and he continued to play. And concussion doesn't necessarily mean it has to happen on the field. You can come back to the dressing room and then you may feel headache or dizziness," Anil Kumble explained during a book launch event.

Anil Kumble says Chahal was the right substitution

Statements from the Aussie camp also questioned India's replacement to be 'like-for-like' for Jadeja. Anil Kumble said that the clause applies to the remainder of the match after a player is injured.

"But Jadeja had done his part of the batting. So, you look at the other skills he brings in. He is a spinner. That's why a spinner (Chahal) was brought in as a like-to-like replacement. If the roles were to be replaced, for example, if he was concussed when on the field when India was bowling and if Jadeja had to bat and couldn't bat then I am sure Chahal wouldn't have been a like-to-like replacement. You would have looked at a batsman to come in place of Jadeja. I am sure Chahal would have been listed in the 15. I don't see any issue with the concussion replacement."

Both teams will field depleted XIs in the second T20I on Sunday in Sydney. Jadeja has been ruled out of the remaining T20Is and will be replaced by Shardul Thakur. The Australian side has also suffered a major blow in the form of Mitchell Starc who has left the squad for personal reasons.