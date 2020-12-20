IND V AUS 2020: Pat Cummins wants MCG wicket to have pace, bounce and movement

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins wreaked havoc against India as he picked four wickets on day 3 to help bowl out the visitors for their lowest score in Test history (36). Cummins is now hoping for a similar lively wicket in the upcoming Melbourne Test which starts from 26 December.

Speaking about the MCG wicket, Pat Cummins said:

''I thought the Ashes test (in 2017) and the Indian test at the MCG a couple of years ago were pretty flat and boring wickets as a bowler. Last year against New Zealand it was a really good wicket. It has a bit of sideways and pace and bounce. Hopefully, it will be much the same.''

“I think not only as a player, but as a fan, they are the best wickets, when it is a good battle between bat and ball. You feel like if you do your skill well, you can have a big impact,” Pat Cummins added further.

Given how India coped with the Australian fast bowlers in the Adelaide Test, it comes as no surprise that Cummins is demanding wickets which have movement along with pace and bounce.

Pat Cummins provided the initial breakthrough on the historic third day of the Adelaide Test before Josh Hazlewood joined the party and took a five-for.

Cummins finished with seven wickets in the match, and he will undoubtedly continue to be a significant threat throughout the four-match Test series.

Will Pat Cummins continue to share the new ball?

It will be interesting to see whether Pat Cummins will continue to share the new ball with Mitchell Starc as he did in the second innings of the Adelaide Test. Josh Hazlewood had partnered Starc in the first innings, and India got off to a steady start after losing Prithvi Shaw early.