The Indian cricket team suffered an 8-wicket loss to Australia in the pink-ball Test. The visitors will try to get back to winning ways at MCG. Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer sent a hidden message to the team management before the Boxing Day Test.

Jaffer has gained popularity on Twitter with his sense of humor. He has won the fans' hearts with his memes and trolls. In his latest tweet, Wasim once again proved himself as 'King of Twitter.' He tagged skipper Ajinkya Rahane and sent the following coded message.

Dear @ajinkyarahane88, here's a (hidden) message for you. Good luck for Boxing Day!



People

In

Cricket

Know

Grief

In

Life

Lingers

Aplenty

Never

Dabble

Rise

And

Handcraft

Unique

Legacy



PS: you guys are open to have a go and decode the msg too 😉#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 21, 2020

When one reads the sentence with only the initials of the words, it reads:

“Pick Gill and Rahul.”

Pick Gill and Rahul is now trending on Twitter.



The power of @WasimJaffer14 🔥



He is the king of Twitter India for sure. — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) December 21, 2020

KL Rahul will likely replace Virat Kohli in the Indian cricket team

Ahead of the second Test match, multiple sources have reported the Indian cricket team will make many changes in the playing XI. Captain Virat Kohli will return home on paternal leave, and KL Rahul will likely take his place in the Indian middle order.

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, and Mohammed Siraj could also receive a place in the match squad. Wriddhiman Saha's average performance in Adelaide has almost guaranteed Pant's return.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami picked up an injury during the Indian cricket team's second innings. Thus, Siraj will probably receive his maiden Test cap.

Lastly, Prithvi Shaw might lose his spot to his U-19 teammate Shubman Gill. Thus, there could be at least four changes to the Indian playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, meaning the management will respect Wasim Jaffer's coded message.

The Indian cricket team has slipped to the second spot on the ICC World Test Championship standings. They will be keen to win the next few games and return to the top.