IND V AUS 2020: 'He was a player we could distract' - Tim Paine explains his banter with Rishabh Pant

Tim Paine has revealed that his banter with Rishabh Pant last time around was part of a strategy. The Australian captain felt that they could distract Pant into playing a loose shot.

Asked about his banter with Rishabh Pant, Tim Paine said:

''I think I just try and do what I think is the best at the time. The stuff that keeps getting replayed was just a friendly chat. My reading at that time was that he was a player we could distract into playing a loose shot. He is a sort of a one, happy relaxed guy. So yeah, that is the angle I took with him. But it won't be the same with everyone. I try and read the situation I am in at the time and try and adapt to that.''

How did Rishabh Pant perform in 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar series?

The strategy of distracting didn't really work for Paine, as Rishabh Pant made merry against the Australian bowlers in the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Test series. The swashbuckling batsman scored 350 runs in seven innings at an average of 58.33, as India became the first Asian team to win a Test series Down Under.

The friendly banter last time around even went off the field, as Rishabh Pant was pictured with Tim Paine's children. Paine had commented earlier in a game regarding Pant becoming a babysitter for him.

Tim Paine to @RishabPant777 at Boxing Day Test: "You babysit? I'll take the wife to the movies one night, you'll look after the kids?"



*Challenge accepted!* 👶



(📸 Mrs Bonnie Paine) pic.twitter.com/QkMg4DCyDT — ICC (@ICC) January 1, 2019

Will Rishabh Pant start for India in the first Test on December 17?

Given his performance last time around, one would assume Rishabh Pant to be a sure-shot starter in the Indian playing XI. However, there is a raging debate over his place, as Wriddhiman Saha is also available for selection in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia.

Speaking on SK Live with Indranil Basu, Dilip Vengsarkar revealed that Saha would be his pick over Rishabh Pant for the first Test, given his better wicket-keeping skills.

Meanwhile, another legend, Sunil Gavaskar, seems to be in the camp of Rishabh Pant. He feels like the left hander's batting prowess gives him an edge over the Sunrisers Hyderabad man.