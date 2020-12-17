The Indian cricket team's first Test match against Australia got off to a disastrous start. Mitchell Starc cleaned up out-of-form opener Prithvi Shaw in the second ball.

The visitors raised many eyebrows yesterday by naming Prithvi Shaw in their playing XI for the pink-ball Test match. Not many expected the right-handed batsman to receive a place in the squad after his disappointing performances in the IPL 2020 and the practice matches.

In the pink-ball tour game against Australia 'A', every Indian batsman aggregated at least 35 runs in the second innings. But Shaw lost his wicket for just three runs. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill lived up to the expectations in the tour game.

Nevertheless, the team management backed the former India U-19 captain to perform well against the mighty Aussies. Captain Virat Kohli won the toss at Adelaide Oval as the visitors elected to bat first in the day/night Test.

Prithvi Shaw misjudged Mitchell Starc's length delivery outside off, which shaped in late, to give the left-arm speedster his first wicket of the ICC World Test Championship series.

The Indian cricket team's fans were unhappy with Prithvi Shaw's performance, and they expressed their disappointment with the following reactions on Twitter.

Twitter reacts as Prithvi Shaw departs to the pavilion without scoring

Next Sachin is clearly turning into next Afridi 🦆#PrithviShaw #AUSAvIND — harshith chowdary (@basam12310) December 17, 2020

#PrithviShaw



Aus = Need 1st wicket



Prithvi show = pic.twitter.com/urFSWZ2gYq — Ram Meena (@RamMeenaHindu) December 17, 2020

Got out early to promote 5G speed #PrithviShaw pic.twitter.com/4wUDuk9EQX — Logesh (@LoGiDuDu) December 17, 2020

Not many openers do what Prithvi Shaw did. Playing as per expectations. #AUSvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 17, 2020

Last three ducks by an Indian opener in Tests:-

Prithvi Shaw at Adelaide, today

KL Rahul at Perth, 2018

Murali Vijay at Perth, 2018



Each of them were clean bowled by Mitchell Starc.#AUSvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) December 17, 2020

#INDvAUS

Prithvi Shaw once again departs early in the innings pic.twitter.com/zD9Pb3ljHz — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) December 17, 2020

We can only wait and see whether the rope the selectors extended to Prithvi Shaw runs out, or whether the batsman pulls himself up by the bootlaces before that.