Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

IND v AUS 2020: 'Practice makes progress' - Kuldeep Yadav focusing on batting skills in nets

Kuldeep Yadav
Kuldeep Yadav
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 16 Dec 2020, 14:39 IST
News
Advertisement

Indian cricket team's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav did not get a spot in the playing XI for the upcoming Adelaide Test match.

However, this has not deterred the Uttar Pradesh-based player. He has been working hard on his batting skills in the nets prior to the ICC World Test Championship series.

The Indian team had a grueling net session on Tuesday at the Adelaide Oval. Kuldeep Yadav shared a photo from that session on Twitter, captioning it - 'Practice makes progress.'

Kuldeep Yadav picked up a five-wicket haul in his only Test match Down Under

Kuldeep Yadav has not played much Test cricket for the Indian cricket team. However, it is pertinent to note that in his only Test appearance Down Under, the spin bowler returned with figures of 5/99.

The Kolkata Knight Riders star dismissed Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Tim Paine, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The visitors had posted a mammoth 622/7 on the board, courtesy of centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant.

Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul helped the Indian cricket team bowl out Australia for 300 runs. Virat Kohli's men enforced the follow-on. However, rain did not allow the match to produce a winner.

BCCI declared the Indian playing XI for the first Test match a few hours ago. It comprises four bowlers - namely Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Advertisement

Kuldeep Yadav could get a chance to play in the Sydney Test match because of his record at the venue.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian cricket team could retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Day-Night Test match between India and Australia will begin tomorrow at 9:30 AM IST in Adelaide.

Published 16 Dec 2020, 14:39 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Kuldeep Yadav
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी