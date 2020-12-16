IND v AUS 2020: 'Practice makes progress' - Kuldeep Yadav focusing on batting skills in nets

Indian cricket team's left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav did not get a spot in the playing XI for the upcoming Adelaide Test match.

However, this has not deterred the Uttar Pradesh-based player. He has been working hard on his batting skills in the nets prior to the ICC World Test Championship series.

The Indian team had a grueling net session on Tuesday at the Adelaide Oval. Kuldeep Yadav shared a photo from that session on Twitter, captioning it - 'Practice makes progress.'

Practice makes progress 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qfxJ84L9cP — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) December 16, 2020

Kuldeep Yadav picked up a five-wicket haul in his only Test match Down Under

Kuldeep Yadav has not played much Test cricket for the Indian cricket team. However, it is pertinent to note that in his only Test appearance Down Under, the spin bowler returned with figures of 5/99.

The Kolkata Knight Riders star dismissed Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Tim Paine, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The visitors had posted a mammoth 622/7 on the board, courtesy of centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant.

Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul helped the Indian cricket team bowl out Australia for 300 runs. Virat Kohli's men enforced the follow-on. However, rain did not allow the match to produce a winner.

UPDATE🚨: Here’s #TeamIndia’s playing XI for the first Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia starting tomorrow in Adelaide. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WbVRWrhqwi — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

BCCI declared the Indian playing XI for the first Test match a few hours ago. It comprises four bowlers - namely Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Kuldeep Yadav could get a chance to play in the Sydney Test match because of his record at the venue.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian cricket team could retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The first Day-Night Test match between India and Australia will begin tomorrow at 9:30 AM IST in Adelaide.