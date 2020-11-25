IND v AUS 2020: Prithvi Shaw imitates Anil Kumble, Muttiah Muralitharan's actions during net session [Watch]

Prithvi Shaw had a forgettable IPL 2020 campaign this year as the rising Indian cricket star mustered up just 228 runs in 13 matches at an average of 17.53. The team management even replaced him with Marcus Stoinis later in the competition.

The former India U-19 captain has been working hard in the nets to find his form ahead of the Australian tour. Prithvi Shaw took a break from batting and rolled his arm in the training session earlier today.

In a video uploaded by the Indian cricket team on Instagram, the Delhi Capitals star tried to imitate legendary spin bowlers Muttiah Muralitharan and Anil Kumble.

It is pertinent to note that Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja also mimicked each others' bowling action in the same clip. Even Prithvi Shaw bowled in Bumrah's style during the final few seconds of the video.

Prithvi Shaw is not the first player to mimic other bowlers' action in the nets

The cricketers work hard to perfect their skills in the training nets. However, they also take a break from the intense sessions and try different things to freshen up their minds.

Like Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli also mimicked Jasprit Bumrah's action during the Cricket World Cup in England last year. Besides, the Indian cricket team captain also bowled in Harbhajan Singh's style ahead of the second T20I against Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Notably, Jasprit Bumrah tried bowled in six different actions at the Mumbai Indians' training camp ahead of IPL 2020. The right-arm fast bowler tried to bowl like Munaf Patel, Glenn McGrath, Mitchell McClenaghan, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, and Anil Kumble.

The cricket universe has enjoyed watching these exciting clips from the training sessions. The recent video featuring Prithvi Shaw, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah has already received over 300,000 views on Instagram.