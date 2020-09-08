IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah shows off six different bowling actions in the nets [Watch]

In addition to deceiving batsmen all over the world, Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has deceived his fans and, to some extent, himself as well. In a recent video posted by the franchise on social media, Jasprit Bumrah can be seen imitating the bowling actions of six cricketers.

Bumrah imitated a mix of both current and former cricketers and judging by the look of it, they most likely were Munaf Patel, Glenn McGrath, Mitchell McClenaghan, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan and Anil Kumble respectively. However, we can’t be entirely sure and have no option apart from waiting for Jasprit Bumrah to reveal the answers.

Till then, let’s play the guessing game.

However, this is not the first time Jasprit Bumrah was caught aping the bowling actions of other cricketers. He had turned into a left-arm spinner/seamer ahead of an ODI against Australia in Bengaluru in 2017. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra had even shared that video with the caption:

“Let me show you something. This is Jasprit Bumrah, bowling left-arm...ambidextrous. Let’s see if he can do it again.”

Jasprit Bumrah is an integral part of MI

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

From the Mumbai Indians’ point of view, they would love Jasprit Bumrah to play more than one role, especially with their star pacer Lasith Malinga pulling out of IPL 2020. The Indian fast bowler will definitely have to shoulder more responsibility, which could mean that he can be called upon to bowl at any stage of the innings.

However, that should not be a problem for Jasprit Bumrah who excels in not only stemming the flow of runs in both the powerplay and death overs but also at making important breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Four-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will be kicking off IPL 2020 in the tournament opener against the Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020 will be played behind closed doors across three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah – in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the final of the tournament scheduled for November 10.