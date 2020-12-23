Create
IND v AUS 2020: Prithvi Shaw sweats hard in the gym before MCG Test [Watch]

Prithvi Shaw will reportedly lose his spot to Shubman Gill in the Indian playing XI
Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Modified 23 Dec 2020, 20:48 IST
News
Prithvi Shaw played his first Test match on Australian soil last week in Adelaide. The Indian batsman did not have a memorable outing, as he could only manage four runs in two innings.

Mitchell Starc cleaned him up on the second ball of the historic pink-ball Test match. In the second innings, Pat Cummins rattled his stumps in the fourth over.

Prithvi Shaw looked extremely uncomfortable against the in-swinging deliveries. He also struggled a bit while fielding, dropping a simple catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne.

According to reports, the Indian team management is likely to bench the 21-year-old for the Boxing Day Test match. However, Prithvi Shaw has been working hard in the gym to improve his fitness levels and stay ready in case they pick him.

The Indian cricket team shared a brief clip from Prithvi Shaw's workout session on their Instagram story.

Will Prithvi Shaw receive another opportunity to prove himself?

Cricket experts have had mixed opinions on whether the Indian cricket team should give Prithvi Shaw another opportunity.

Some have pointed out that it was his first outing in Australia and that too in a pink-ball Test match. They feel Shaw should get another go.

Meanwhile, the others believe Shubman Gill should receive his maiden Test cap. Gill's stellar performance in the pink-ball tour game impressed the cricket universe.

The Indian team's decision to leave Gill out for the Adelaide Test had raised many eyebrows.

Sources have reported that Shubman Gill will probably replace Prithvi Shaw in the second Test match. Apart from that, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj might also find a place in the playing XI.

Ajinkya Rahane will captain the Indian cricket team for the first time in an overseas Test match. It will be interesting to see how the visitors perform at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Published 23 Dec 2020, 20:48 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw
