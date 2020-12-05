Ravindra Jadeja continues to be grossly underrated: Mohammad Kaif

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif has opined that Ravindra Jadeja deserves a lot more respect than what he currently gets. Kaif believes that the Indian all-rounder continues to be grossly underrated even after playing eleven years of international cricket.

Mohammad Kaif made these remarks after the southpaw played two match-winning knocks during the third ODI and the first T20I against Australia. Jadeja scored 66* off 50 balls in the former and 44* off 23 in the latter. Both the player's performances came in situations where the Aussies looked dominant.

Kaif took to Twitter to laud the all-rounder’s performances Down Under and pointed out that India was going to miss Jadeja's services in the upcoming matches on the tour.

“For two successive games, Ravindra Jadeja showed why he is of so much value to India in white-ball cricket as he provides some much-needed balance. Even after 11 years, he continues to be grossly underrated and deserves a lot more respect than he gets. I feel India will miss him dearly," Kaif tweeted.

Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out for the remainder of the T20I series against Australia

Ravindra Jadeja suffered a concussion after getting hit by Mitchell Starc’s bouncer in the first T20I of the series on Friday. He was also battling a hamstring injury during the game.

The BCCI announced on Friday that Jadeja has been ruled out for the rest of the T20I series and will be replaced by fast-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur. Jadeja will undergo additional scans to evaluate the extent of the concussion.

The concussion substitution made by India while replacing Ravindra Jadeja with Yuzvendra Chahal in the first T20I has sparked a controversy about the team misusing the laws of the game.

