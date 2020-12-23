IND v AUS 2020: Ravindra Jadeja hits the nets, looks likely to play the Boxing Day Test [Watch]

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is back to the grind in the nets ahead of the second Test between India and Australia. Ravindra Jadeja sustained a concussion and a hamstring injury in the first T20I between the teams. He was ruled out of the remaining 2 T20Is and the first Test.

India won the T20I series and is currently 1-0 down in the Tests. Ravindra Jadeja's left-arm angle with the bowl and his batting prowess in the lower order are of much utility in this Indian side. The southpaw was also missed when India was bowled out for just 36 in Adelaide.

BCCI released the video of Ravindra Jadeja both batting and bowling in the nets on Wednesday. He reportedly bowled an hour-long spell before taking the bat, thus confirming his fitness. This is also an indication that he is in the scheme of things for the second Test.

See, who is back in the nets. @imjadeja is here and has started preparing for the Boxing Day Test. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/skKTgBOuyz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 23, 2020

Seeing Ravichandran Ashwin's performance (4-55) in Adelaide, India could lean towards fielding the spin duo together in Melbourne. If Ravindra Jadeja does get the nod, he can replace the injured Mohammed Shami. A 5-bowler approach can't be ruled out as well. In that case, Hanuma Vihari might get the axe.

Ravindra Jadeja's record in Australia

Ravindra Jadeja brought out the sword celebration after passing 50 on day two at the SCG. pic.twitter.com/n8uyUtfP8W — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) January 4, 2019

In 3 Test innings in Australia, Ravindra Jadeja has 90 runs which includes his highest score of 81 in the country. This came in the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19. Ravindra Jadeja along with Rishabh Pant smashed the Aussie bowlers all round the park to take India to a mammoth total of 622.

In that game as well, India had gone with Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav as the three other bowlers.

Bowling-wise, Ravindra Jadeja has 7 wickets Down Under which have come at a healthy average of 28.57.

India and Australia will lock horns in Melbourne from Saturday, before moving on to Sydney for the New Year's Test match. Ravindra Jadeja's all-round ability will certainly help India to bounce back.