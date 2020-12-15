IND v AUS 2020: Ricky Ponting wants selectors to stick with Joe Burns at the top of the order

Australian legend Ricky Ponting wants the team management to trust the out-of-form Joe Burns and pick him as the opener in the Test series against India.

Joe Burns has scored four Test hundreds in 21 matches and has an average of over 38. He was the companion of David Warner at the top of the order in Australia’s last Test series against New Zealand in 2019-20.

Ricky Ponting told Seven:

“He (Joe Burns) made 40 in his last Test innings, he's made four Test hundreds, averages almost 40 – I'm sticking with him and showing some faith. I think he's good enough to get through it.”

Joe Burns has had a horrid time with the bat this summer. He has made a paltry 62 runs at an average of under 7 runs an innings. This includes knocks of 4, 0, 0 & 1 in the two tour matches against the visiting Indian squad.

However, Ricky Ponting believes that the right-handed opener is a proven player at the Test arena. Marcus Harris, his probable replacement, hasn’t scored big runs at the international level, and that works against him.

“I've heard a lot of suggestions that he (Joe Burns) hasn't scored enough runs to stay in the side but I'm keeping him in there […] What Marcus Harris hasn't done is score (Test) hundreds – (his) highest score is 70-odd, (whereas) Joe Burns can score Test match hundreds. I'm sticking with him.”

Ricky Ponting wants Matthew Wade to open alongside Joe Burns

Ricky Ponting pointed out that the Indian bowlers dominated the left-handed opening pair during the last tour. He wants a left-hand, right-hand opening combination which might put the bowlers off and sees Matthew Wade as the right candidate to partner Joe Burns.

The former Australia captain said:

“What I am doing is moving Matthew Wade up to the top of the order to open with (Burns), (give) a left-hand, right-hand combination. We saw last time India were out here and we had two left-handers at the top of the order, the India bowling attack absolutely dominated the two lefties, so that's the way I'm going.”

Ponting believes Wade will take the challenge head-on even if it is for a solitary game.

“I think you've got to tell Wade it's just for one game. 'Wadey' will want to do it; he'll be excited by this, he's that sort of character that he'd love the chance to get up there and take on the Indian opening bowlers in a Test match. He won't shy away from it.”

The left-hander from Tasmania has never batted in the top-four for Australia in Test matches so far.

