Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg opined that it is an ‘interesting’ choice by India to pick Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant for the first Test against Australia. Hogg believes that Pant has a bit more ‘X-factor’, which could be useful in the Australian conditions.

There were many debates surrounding the selection of the wicket-keeper for the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. BCCI finally announced the playing XI on the eve of the Test match, giving the nod to Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant.

Brad Hogg took it to his Twitter handle to react to the selection:

“Saha in front of Pant, interesting choice when Pant was extremely successful last trip with the bat. Just felt Pant had a bit more X factor in Auusi conditions. Must be worried with his keeping,” Hogg tweeted.

Rishabh Pant had kept wickets in all four Tests during India's 2018-19 tour Down Under. He aggregated 350 runs from seven innings at an average of 58.33. This included a career-best knock of 159* at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Check out the 3 reasons why Rishabh Pant should have been picked ahead of Saha

Saha in front of Pant, interesting choice when Pant was extremely successful last trip with the bat. Just felt Pant had a bit more X factor in Auusi conditions. Must be worried with his keeping. #IndvAus #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 17, 2020

Rishabh Pant scored a century in the tour-game leading up to the Tests

Rishabh Pant was struggling to find his touch and had a mediocre IPL season by his standards. But he roared back into form with a blistering century from just 73 balls against Australia A in the second tour game.

However, Wriddhiman Saha's superior keeping skills may just have tilted the balance towards him, as India picked the side for the first Test.

Advertisement

The cricket pundits backing Saha had all pointed out that the better gloveman should be given preference when it comes to the longer format of the game. And the team management has certainly chosen to go down that route.

Also read: Mohammad Kaif believes R Ashwin will be the key for India in the pink-ball Test