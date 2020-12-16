The Indian Cricket Team's opener Rohit Sharma has reached Australia and will undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine before joining the Test squad for the last two games. Sharma missed the white-ball rubber of the Australian tour because of some fitness issues.

Nevertheless, Rohit Sharma has now completed his journey to Australia. To update his fans about his arrival Down Under, the Mumbai Indians captain shared a selfie from the flight on his Instagram story.

Rohit Sharma uploaded this selfie on his Instagram story after reaching Australia (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Why will Rohit Sharma not represent the Indian Cricket Team in the first two Tests?

Although Rohit Sharma reached Australia on Wednesday (December 16), the 14-day quarantine rule means that The Hitman will be unavailable for selection during the first two Test matches.

The first two games of the ICC World Test Championship series between the Indian Cricket Team and Australia will begin on December 17 and December 26. Rohit Sharma will utilize the time to adjust to the Australian conditions and work on his hamstring ahead of the two Tests.

It is pertinent to note that although Rohit was not 100% fit, the right-handed batsman played for the Mumbai Indians in the final phase of IPL 2020. He played a match-winning knock for his franchise against the Delhi Capitals in the summit clash.

There was a lot of confusion over his injury status, as even Indian Cricket Team captain Virat Kohli did not have a clear idea about it. The BCCI has sorted out the issue now, and Rohit Sharma will likely open the innings for the visitors in the Sydney Test match, starting January 7.

The IND v AUS day/night Test match will begin tomorrow at 9:30 AM IST.