IND v AUS 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar faces heat on Twitter after Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja put up match-winning performances

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar returned to the commentary box for India's tour of Australia 2020-21. BCCI did not name the controversial commentator in the panel for IPL 2020, but Manjrekar got the opportunity to share his views on the India-Australia series.

Before the series got underway, the 55-year-old opined that the Indian cricket team should leave Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja out of the playing XI.

Sanjay Manjrekar believed that playing with specialists would help the visitors perform well in 50-over matches against Australia.

However, skipper Virat Kohli included both Pandya and Jadeja in the lineup. The Indian team did lose the first two ODIs, but the two Gujarat-based all-rounders ensured that the Men in Blue did not suffer a whitewash.

Ravindra Jadeja had an unbeaten 150-run partnership with Hardik Pandya for the sixth wicket in Canberra. Both all-rounders recorded a fifty, while the latter fell short of his maiden ODI hundred by just eight runs. Pandya had scored 90 runs in the first ODI as well.

It is pertinent to note that despite not being 100% fit, Hardik Pandya bowled a few good overs in the second one-dayer, where every Indian bowler struggled against the Aussies.

Also, Ravindra Jadeja scalped a wicket and took a magnificent catch in the third ODI.

With the two all-rounders performing exceptionally well for the Indian cricket team, fans are angry with Sanjay Manjrekar for his controversial opinion.

The commentator had earlier labeled Ravindra Jadeja as a 'bits and pieces' player. The all-rounder preferred to silence the former India player with a brilliant performance on the field and an epic reply on Twitter.

The cricket universe also used the micro-blogging platform to express their disappointment on Sanjay Manjrekar's beliefs after Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja guided India to a memorable win. Here are some of the top tweets.

Twitter lashes out at Sanjay Manjrekar for 'specialists remark'

Sanjay Manjrekar before the series: "I wouldn't have Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya in my ODI team."



3rd ODI: both put on 150 runs for 6th wicket and played excellent individual knocks. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 2, 2020

Sanjay Manjrekar in commentary box watching Jaddu smashing the ball all around the Park - pic.twitter.com/zQxmml3G9V — Vishakan Soundararajan (@Vishak_Sound) December 2, 2020

While we appreciate those who contributed on the field let's not forget the contribution of those working off the field too like my good friend @sanjaymanjrekar 😉 #AusvInd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 2, 2020

Sir Jadeja saved more runs in field in his international career than Sanjay Manjrekar had scored ever . — Aivy (@VamosVirat) November 27, 2020

I have a problem with #SanjayManjrekar 😤



India crossed 300 only because of #Pandya and #Jadeja

They absolutely killed it, amazing partnership 🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/rMWY4GGREV — Palak Lodha (@PalakLodha) December 2, 2020

Jaddu scored quick Half century in ODIs, meanwhile Sanjay Manjrekar once again.#INDvsAUS #jadeja pic.twitter.com/V1YKSR1xvg — Vinayak Kori (@VinayakKori20) December 2, 2020

Sir Jadeja's sword celebration with Sanjay Manjrekar commentary is a heavenly combo to watch@imjadeja@sanjaymanjrekar

#AUSvIND

pic.twitter.com/MArFCXuKkh — Vinoth Kumar (@Vinoth_13Kumar) December 2, 2020

*Jadeja smashing bowlers all around the park*



Sanjay Manjrekar: This is brilliant batting. What an innings by Jadeja.. #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/5MJVyPsymb — राणाजी (@RANAJI__5) December 2, 2020