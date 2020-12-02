Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has admitted that he is no longer sceptical about Hardik Pandya making the ODI side as a pure batsman. His remarks come on the back of two top-notch innings played by Pandya against Australia in the recently concluded ODI series.

Hardik Pandya scored a total of 210 runs in three ODIs, including a 90 in the first ODI and a match-winning knock of 92* in the last ODI.

Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter to admit to his change of heart.

“Was skeptical about Hardik the pure batsman in 50 overs cricket. Not anymore,” tweeted Manjrekar.

Was skeptical about Hardik the pure batsman in 50 overs cricket. Not anymore. 🙏👏👏👏#AUSvsIND — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 2, 2020

The cricketer-turned-commentator had invited controversy through his remarks earlier this week that he would not have Pandya in the ideal Indian ODI side. He singled out Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya as players who don’t walk into the team based on one discipline.

“My selection and thoughts are based on a principle that I have learned over the years: if you have specialists who can walk-in based on one discipline, you fill your team with those players. I do not have a problem with Jadeja; I have a problem with his kind of cricketers in white-ball cricket. Even Hardik Pandya will not be in my team. They add illusory value to the team,” Manjrekar had told The Hindu.

Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja put together a match-winning 150-run partnership for India

After electing to bat first in the third ODI, it looked like India would be restricted to a sub-par total when captain Virat Kohli was dismissed in the 32nd over with the scorecard reading 152/5.

Ravindra Jadeja joined Hardik Pandya at the crease and both of them combined to add 150 runs from just 108 balls. Pandya scored 92 off 76 while his partner Jadeja made 66 off 50 deliveries.

This partnership proved to be crucial in the end as India defeated Australia by just 13 runs to win the third ODI.

