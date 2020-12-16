IND V AUS 2020: 'I've always seen myself as more of a batsman'- Steve Smith talks about his transformation in the game with Virat Kohli

Two of the greatest batsman in modern-day cricket, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith sat down for a candid interview recently. During the conversation, Virat Kohli talked about how Steve Smith was seen as a replacement for Shane Warne when he first burst onto the scene. Kohli had seen Smith at the U-19 camp when he was focused on being a leg spinner.

Steve Smith never believed he was the next Shane Warne

Steve Smith talked about his transformation from a leg spinner to a batsman in the interview.

"I’ve always seen myself as more of a batsman. I bowled quick until I was 14 or 15, then I started bowling spin. Australia went through a turnstile of spinners after Shane Warne finished, and I was a blond little podgy leg spinner, so I fitted the bill," revealed Steve Smith.

"People were like 'he's ‘the next Shane Warne,’ but I never really believed that. I love it, but leg-spin takes so much work, and I didn’t want to let my batting slip at the same time," added Smith.

After being dropped from the Australian setup, Steve Smith consciously decided to let go of spin bowling so that he could spend more time working on his batting.

“It was 2012 when I got dropped... I thought ‘what’s the best way to get back in the Australian side and have a successful career?’ And I thought right, it’s time to let go of spin. It was a big decision but one I’m happy with now," reflected Steve Smith.

Steve Smith has been a revelation ever since he turned his focus towards batting and is now, arguably, one of the best batsmen in the world. The 31-year-old lost a year of playing cricket due to his involvement in the 'sandpaper' saga.

However, Steve Smith has continued to play like he was never away from the game following his return. The fidgety genius particularly enjoys playing against India as he has seven centuries and averages just a shade over 84 in 10 Tests against the Men in Blue.