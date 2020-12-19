The Indian cricket team lost their third consecutive Test match in 2020 on Thursday when Australia handed them an embarrassing eight-wicket loss at the Adelaide Oval. However, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is optimistic that the Indian cricket team will bounce back in the series.

Afridi pointed out that Virat Kohli's absence will hurt the team in the upcoming Test. He also mentioned how he enjoyed watching Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins' spells in Adelaide.

"Brilliant display by Cummins and Hazlewood today, really enjoyed top-quality Test match fast bowling after a long time. Indian batting is still capable of fighting back but it will be now tougher without Kohli," Shahid Afridi wrote on Twitter.

Brilliant display by Cummins and Hazelwood today, really enjoyed top-quality Test match fast bowling after long time. Indian batting is still capable of fighting back but it will be now tougher without Kohli. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) December 19, 2020

The Indian cricket team will probably make changes for the Boxing Day Test

There is no doubt about the Indian cricket team's capabilities. As Shahid Afridi stated, the batsmen could still return and torment the opposition. However, it will be challenging because the Indian cricket team has rarely played a Test match overseas without Virat Kohli in the team. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team for the first time outside India in the second Test.

The Indian cricket team made history, defeating Australia 2-1 in the previous Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Players like Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Rahane will have to bring their experience to the fore to ensure India retains the title.

The team management will likely include Shubman Gill in the playing XI in Kohli's absence. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant also have a chance to sneak into the Boxing Day Test's match squad. With Mohammed Shami unavailable because of injury, Mohammed Siraj could also receive his maiden Test cap.

There will be quite a few alterations to the Indian cricket team as they look to regain some momentum in the Test series. It will be interesting to see if they can come back and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.